Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Trading Down 40.5%

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating) traded down 40.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 19,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Alliance Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$741,840.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

