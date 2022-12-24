Allworth Financial LP Acquires 17,349 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 128,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,124,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

