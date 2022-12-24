Allworth Financial LP Acquires 319,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 2.80% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $143,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

