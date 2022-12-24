Allworth Financial LP Buys 590 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day moving average is $231.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

