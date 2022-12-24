Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1,223.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,758 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 887,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after acquiring an additional 241,888 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $43.90 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

