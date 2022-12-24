Allworth Financial LP Has $60.56 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,641 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $60,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

