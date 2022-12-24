Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,184 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.