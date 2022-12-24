Allworth Financial LP Sells 23,755 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 21.10% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARB opened at $25.72 on Friday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.