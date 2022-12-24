Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of AIMC opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 238.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

