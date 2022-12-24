Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of AIMC opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 238.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.