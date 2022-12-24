Amaze World Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $49.28 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Amaze World has a total market cap of $49.28 million and approximately $447,640.36 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amaze World has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00005419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $848.73 or 0.05040790 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00499603 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.11 or 0.29601713 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

