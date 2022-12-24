American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

