Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.84. 662,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 419,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76.

