Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $180.14

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America increased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $199.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $259.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,247,088.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,899 shares of company stock worth $76,970,486. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.