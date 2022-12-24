Analysts Set Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) PT at $73.00

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORKLY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

