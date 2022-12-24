Analyzing Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) & OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Neogen has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neogen and OncoCyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $527.16 million 3.04 $48.31 million $0.34 43.74 OncoCyte $7.73 million 5.83 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.1% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Neogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neogen and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 1 1 0 2.50 OncoCyte 0 3 1 0 2.25

Neogen presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. OncoCyte has a consensus target price of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 347.37%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Neogen.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 6.86% 7.60% 6.81% OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47%

Summary

Neogen beats OncoCyte on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed producers and processors; grain producers and processors; producers of cookies, crackers, candy, ice cream, and other processed foods; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and veterinary vaccines. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Neogen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

