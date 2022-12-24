Ankr (ANKR) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $169.40 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00014642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041601 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00227777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01748025 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $13,027,315.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

