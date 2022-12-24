Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,914 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 5.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.50% of AON worth $1,430,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AON by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

