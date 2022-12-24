Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 268 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 97,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 44,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 285,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,794. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.