Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.26. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 239,156 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.