Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.26. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 239,156 shares trading hands.
RKDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
