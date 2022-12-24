Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 65,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.