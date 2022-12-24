Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Shares Up 12.9%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Archer Stock Up 12.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About Archer

(Get Rating)

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.