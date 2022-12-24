Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCUS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.67.
Shares of RCUS stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $45.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
