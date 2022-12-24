Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCUS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $45.90.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

