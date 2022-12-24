Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 1,009 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after buying an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,056,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,751,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 1,552,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

