Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LMT traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.29. 661,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.30. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $347.00 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

