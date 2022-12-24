Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,292 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.