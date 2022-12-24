Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 715 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.94. 740,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,541. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $481.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

