Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.90. The stock had a trading volume of 581,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average of $232.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

