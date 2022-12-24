Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $104.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($96.81) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arkema from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.