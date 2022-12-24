ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $39.81 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. ASD has a market capitalization of $39.81 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06124486 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,001,119.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

