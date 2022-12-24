ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $358.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASMIY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASM International from €379.00 ($403.19) to €368.00 ($391.49) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASM International from €414.00 ($440.43) to €369.00 ($392.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASM International from €340.00 ($361.70) to €320.00 ($340.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $461.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.65.

About ASM International

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

