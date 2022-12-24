Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Director Purchases $9,999,997.65 in Stock

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 908,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,782.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ATXS opened at $14.80 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $249.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
