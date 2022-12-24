Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) & GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Financial Comparison

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.2% of Atlis Motor Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $17.24 million 2.63 -$14.40 million ($0.79) -2.44 Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Atlis Motor Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenPower Motor.

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor -84.03% -54.59% -33.93% Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A -5,350.91% -2,241.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GreenPower Motor and Atlis Motor Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 495.85%. Atlis Motor Vehicles has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.08%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

Summary

GreenPower Motor beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis. It sells and leases its vehicles to customers directly and through distributors. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

