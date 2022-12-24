Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Up 3.7%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.36). 148,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 261,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.31).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.45 million and a P/E ratio of 741.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Augmentum Fintech

In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider William Russell bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($77,380.95).

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

