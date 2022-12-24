Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.56-$6.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.83 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 205,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $231,429,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.