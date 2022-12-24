Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 60.41%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

