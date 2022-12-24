AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 71,547 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,547 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $7,651,951.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,707,341 shares in the company, valued at $610,400,119.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AN traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.14. 781,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

