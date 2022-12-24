Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Up 4%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52. 44,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 196,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on Avanti Helium from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.85.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium ( CVE:AVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Avanti Helium Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Further Reading

