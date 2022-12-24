Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.76. Aware shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 9,166 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Aware Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.
Institutional Trading of Aware
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
Featured Articles
