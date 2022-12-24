Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.76. Aware shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 9,166 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

