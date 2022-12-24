B. Riley Trims FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price to $4.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.85 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.26.

Shares of FCEL opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 160,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 52.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 287,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

