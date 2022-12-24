B. Riley Trims FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price to $4.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.85 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.26.
FuelCell Energy Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of FCEL opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.