Baader Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($84.04) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Aurubis Price Performance

NDA opened at €79.70 ($84.79) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.43. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($124.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

