Bancor One Day Volume Tops $5.06 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002053 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $56.15 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042106 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020089 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227556 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 162,410,564 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 162,304,196.39801428. The last known price of Bancor is 0.34598288 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $4,911,322.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.