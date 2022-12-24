Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Barclays by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Barclays by 6.6% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Barclays by 17.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

