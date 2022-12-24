Barclays Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($298.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOW3 opened at €115.66 ($123.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €137.97. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a 52 week high of €195.14 ($207.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

