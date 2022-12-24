Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Reaches $283.13 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $283.13 million and $10.91 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Basic Attention Token
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,373,166 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
