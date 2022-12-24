Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Boosted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.