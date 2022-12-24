Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.85. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 164,713 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 14.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

