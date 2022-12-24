Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.85. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 164,713 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 14.8 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.