Belmont Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for 2.7% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Affirm by 20.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Affirm by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 37.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Insider Activity

Affirm Stock Performance

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.