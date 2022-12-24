Belmont Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Belmont Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 0.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $412.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.49. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.