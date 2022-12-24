Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Shares Down 1.7%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 297.64 and last traded at 302.69. 3,556,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 307.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is 301.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 289.04.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, insider Gregory Abel acquired 23 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of 408,005.87 per share, with a total value of 9,384,135.01. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 70,585,015.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 313.40, for a total value of 1,259,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 49,800,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Abel acquired 23 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 408,005.87 per share, for a total transaction of 9,384,135.01. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at 70,585,015.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,279,415 shares of company stock worth $204,158,211.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.