Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,407 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Best Buy stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

